Casper man arrested in connection with Sunday morning homicide

A Casper man has been arrested in connection with a homicide that was reported early Sunday morning, police said.

George Kevin Dickerson, 61, is expected to appear in court on Monday afternoon.

The Casper Police Department responded to a report of two dead people at an undisclosed address in the area of the 1600 block of Begonia Street in Paradise Valley.

Officers found two victims, one of whom was dead and the other sustained critical injuries, the Casper Police Department said.

The man who was killed has been identified as Andy William Martin Jr., 76, of Casper, Natrona County Coroner James Whipps said. His family was notified, and an autopsy is scheduled.

The surviving victim was transported to the Banner Wyoming Medical Center. As of Monday morning, the victim was alive and considered stable but remains in critical condition.

There will be a continued law enforcement presence around Begonia and Navarre streets while the investigation is ongoing.

"We would like to reiterate that this is an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public," the department said.

No further details were available Monday morning.