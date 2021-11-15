Casper man arrested on murder charge in fatal Friday shooting

A Casper man faces a murder charge in connection to a shooting Friday in Casper.

Vincent Daniel Hayes, 38, was taken into custody Friday evening around 6 p.m. Police recommended one felony charge of second-degree murder.

Hayes is being held at the Natrona County Detention Center on a $100,000 cash only bond.

A shooting was reported around 5:45 a.m. on Friday, in the 4700 block of East 12th Street. Officers responding found a man dead inside the residence. A statement from police said the victim was related to Hayes.

Both Hayes and the victim were residents of the home. One other individual was present at the time of the shooting, police spokesperson Rebekah Ladd said.

Police remained on the scene for an extended period. At least one patrol car was stationed outside through Monday morning, as officers continued processing and investigating the scene. Ladd said Monday she did not know how long officers would remain there.

Police said the incident is likely isolated and poses no danger to the general public. Ladd said she was not aware of any other factors, including drugs or alcohol, contributing to the shooting.

Hayes made his initial appearance Monday in Natrona County Circuit Court by video, from the detention center. He was booked into the jail on Friday evening, jail logs show.

On Monday, Judge Brian Christensen continued Hayes’ bond at $100,000 cash only. Hayes told the judge during his initial appearance that had been living with his parents in Casper over the last couple months. Before that, he had lived most recently in Colorado.

Second-degree murder carries a maximum sentence of life in prison, and a minimum of 20 years. Hayes will enter a plea in the case after it is transferred to District Court.

