Casper man arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder

Casper police have arrested a local man on suspicion of first-degree murder.

Officers responded to the 1300 block of Maple Street around 8 p.m. Friday on report of a shooting. There, they found a dead woman, Casper Police Department announced Saturday afternoon.

The man, who was not named in the announcement, was taken into custody without incident and arrested on the recommended charge of first-degree murder.

The incident is believed to be domestic in nature and isolated. There is not believed to be any danger remaining to the public.

The investigation is ongoing. Police ask the public to avoid the area.

