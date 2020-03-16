Casper man arrested on suspicion of murder in hit-and-run crash

A Casper man on Friday was arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with a vehicle-pedestrian crash in late February.
Authorities have not yet released the specific allegations underlying the arrest of Jerald Fallon, 40. However, prosecutors moved in early March to revoke his probation in a different case, alleging that Fallon was drinking on the night of the wreck.
The latest news comes via jail records, which state that sheriff's deputies booked Fallon on Friday on charges of second-degree murder and aggravated assault. He had previously been incarcerated on a $50,000 cash-only bail requirement.
The latest booking means that Fallon will on Monday afternoon appear before a judge, who will set a bail requirement for the murder case.
You have free articles remaining.
A sheriff's spokesman on Monday morning confirmed that the latest charges pertain to the wreck.
The Natrona County Sheriff's Office said early March 1 it was seeking Fallon as a witness to a crash near the U.S. Highway 20/26 bypass and Interstate 25 involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.
Days later, the county coroner announced the death of Kelly Marie Black, 42, the pedestrian in the crash. The same day, Fallon appeared in court on a probation revocation, and a prosecutor said he was also a homicide suspect in a different case. Although the prosecutor declined to talk to the Star-Tribune about the homicide investigation, he told a judge that Fallon had been drinking on the night of the wreck.
The judge set Fallon’s bail in the revocation at $50,000 cash-only.
Fallon has not yet had a hearing to determine the outcome of that request. He has indicated he will contest the revocation. Last week, the public defender representing Fallon was out sick. Judge Daniel Forgey postponed the hearing with Fallon's consent.