Casper man arrested on suspicion of murder in hit-and-run crash

A Casper man on Friday was arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with a vehicle-pedestrian crash in late February.

Authorities have not yet released the specific allegations underlying the arrest of Jerald Fallon, 40. However, prosecutors moved in early March to revoke his probation in a different case, alleging that Fallon was drinking on the night of the wreck.

The latest news comes via jail records, which state that sheriff's deputies booked Fallon on Friday on charges of second-degree murder and aggravated assault. He had previously been incarcerated on a $50,000 cash-only bail requirement.

The latest booking means that Fallon will on Monday afternoon appear before a judge, who will set a bail requirement for the murder case.

A sheriff's spokesman on Monday morning confirmed that the latest charges pertain to the wreck.

The Natrona County Sheriff's Office said early March 1 it was seeking Fallon as a witness to a crash near the U.S. Highway 20/26 bypass and Interstate 25 involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.