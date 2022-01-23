Casper man charged after authorities say false shooting report provoked large response

A Casper man was arrested earlier this month after Natrona County sheriff’s deputies alleged he falsely reported being shot at his Casper Mountain home.

The report prompted an emergency response from the sheriff’s office, the Wyoming Highway Patrol, two fire districts, Wyoming Medical Center and an air ambulance out of Rawlins.

Air ambulance fees vary widely, but flights can cost between $11,000 and $49,000, according to recent estimates in Wyoming. While insurance, Medicare or Medicaid can assist with some of that cost, it’s unclear how the bill breaks down for flights that don’t result in transport to a hospital.

According to an affidavit in Natrona County Circuit Court, the man called 911 late on Jan. 12, saying he had been shot and was bleeding. Court documents state he did not stay on the line and did not answer “numerous” subsequent calls from the dispatch center and a responding officer.

When deputies arrived at his home on Casper Mountain around 20 minutes following the report, the affidavit states they saw the man’s vehicle parked out front with a window down and music playing, but heard no response when trying to call out to him.

They reportedly found the man lying on a recliner with his feet up in a bedroom, appearing to be having trouble breathing but with no visible blood.

The affidavit states that after deputies called out several times, the man opened his eyes, removed a cowboy hat from his chest, said “April Fools, Motherf*****s” and “chuckled.”

No evidence of a gunshot wound or other emergency was found, authorities say.

After determining the man was safe, court documents state the officers placed him under arrest and booked him into the Natrona County Detention Center. Jail records show he was still there on Friday, under a $3,000 cash or surety bond.

The man, 71-year-old Tracy Lamont, told a judge in his initial appearance last week that he had been shot near the gate of his home, and that the bullet had grazed him. He pleaded not guilty to the charge against him.

Falsely reporting a crime is a misdemeanor with a maximum sentence of six months in prison and a fine of $750.

