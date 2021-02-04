Casper man charged with felony for allegedly biting off hospital employee's finger

A Casper man has been charged with a felony after allegedly biting off part of a hospital employee’s finger Sunday.

Andrew Barrett, who was taken to Wyoming Medical Center on Sunday evening for an involuntary mental health hold, faces one count of aggravated assault and battery. He made his initial appearance in court Tuesday.

A Casper police officer responded to a report of Barrett being violent to hospital staff late Sunday night, arriving to find a trail of blood coming out of his room, according to an affidavit in the case. Staff said Barrett had just “bit the finger off” of a hospital security officer.

According to court documents, it took eight people — police, security officers, doctors and nurses — to restrain Barrett after the bite. Witnesses told police he had been showing signs of manic behavior before the authorities were called, quickly switching between being reasonable and resistant with hospital staff and talking about God and the devil.

In interviews with police, all witnesses said they had seen Barrett attempting to eat the stuffing out of a pillow earlier in the night. When a staff member took the pillow away, witnesses said, Barrett became combative.