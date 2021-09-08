Casper man charged with murder after missing man's body found with stab wounds

A Casper man is facing a second-degree murder charge in the suspected homicide of Ryan Schroeder, who was reported missing from the area for nearly two months.
Justin Armando Marquez made his initial appearance in Natrona County Circuit Court on Tuesday by video from the Natrona County Detention Center. Jail records show he was booked into the facility on Friday.
According to an affidavit in the case, Schroeder's body was discovered in the Coal Mountain Road area on Aug. 30, following a multi-agency investigation. Court filings suggest that the body's decomposition indicated Schroeder died anywhere between June 26 and July 10.
The body appeared to have been stabbed at least 25 times, the affidavit states, with some wounds penetrating the rib and sternum bones.
Court documents state Schroeder had traveled to Denver in late June, and sent texts to a friend saying he was stranded there without money or a ride back to Casper. Later, texts from Schroeder reportedly indicated he had found a way home and didn't need any money transferred to him.
An unnamed source cited in the affidavit told investigators they had last seen Schroeder on the morning of June 26, when he reportedly left a Denver motel with Marquez to head back to Casper. Schroeder's family and friends told police they had not heard from him after that day.
Call records from Schroeder's phone indicate he had 67 calls with Marquez since the start of June. In an initial interview with investigators, Marquez said he had communicated with Schroeder while in Denver, but did not meet up with him.
The car Marquez was reportedly driving at the time was found in August at a Paradise Valley storage facility, covered by a tarp. According to the affidavit, police found a significant amount of blood in the front of the vehicle, around both seats and center console. Blood was also found on the driver's window, front windshield, and on several objects inside the car. The affidavit states the blood on the passenger seat suggests there was a "very bloody object" in that seat. A source told investigators Marquez had said the car was having issues, and had been driving a different vehicle.
Investigators reportedly followed Marquez's other car electronically, seeing him visit a spot on El Rio Road in Bessemer Bend for several minutes two separate times on Aug. 28.
A search of the area on Aug. 30, using soil found on the underside of the car found in storage, led investigators to Schroeder's body in a creek near a homestead property on the northeast side of Coal Mountain Road. A tattoo identified the body as Schroeder's, and a few items found in the area including orange sunglasses matched descriptions of items owned by him. Some of the other things found there — a cell phone battery, charging cord, trash bags and a wooden dowel — also reportedly matched a phone, receipts and other bags found in a search of Marquez's apartment.
An autopsy conducted the following day found the stab wounds concentrated around Schroeder's upper chest and back.
Marquez now awaits a preliminary hearing and arraignment in district court on the single felony charge.
Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst.