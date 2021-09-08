Casper man charged with murder after missing man's body found with stab wounds

Call records from Schroeder's phone indicate he had 67 calls with Marquez since the start of June. In an initial interview with investigators, Marquez said he had communicated with Schroeder while in Denver, but did not meet up with him.

The car Marquez was reportedly driving at the time was found in August at a Paradise Valley storage facility, covered by a tarp. According to the affidavit, police found a significant amount of blood in the front of the vehicle, around both seats and center console. Blood was also found on the driver's window, front windshield, and on several objects inside the car. The affidavit states the blood on the passenger seat suggests there was a "very bloody object" in that seat. A source told investigators Marquez had said the car was having issues, and had been driving a different vehicle.

Investigators reportedly followed Marquez's other car electronically, seeing him visit a spot on El Rio Road in Bessemer Bend for several minutes two separate times on Aug. 28.