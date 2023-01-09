Casper man charged with murder

A Casper man faces second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder charges in connection with a killing reported early Sunday morning, police said.

George Kevin Dickerson, 61, made his initial appearance in Natrona County Circuit Court on Monday afternoon. He faces no less than 20 years in prison on each charge if he is found guilty.

The Casper Police Department responded to a report Sunday of two dead people at an address on the 1600 block of Begonia Street in Paradise Valley.

Officers found two victims, one of whom was dead and the other sustained critical injuries, police said.

The man who was killed has been identified as Andy William Martin Jr., 76, of Casper, Natrona County Coroner James Whipps said. Martin's family was notified, and an autopsy is scheduled.

The surviving victim was transported to the Banner Wyoming Medical Center. As of Monday morning, the victim was alive and considered stable but remained in critical condition.

There will be a continued law enforcement presence around Begonia and Navarre streets while the investigation is ongoing.

"We would like to reiterate that this is an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public," the department said.

Dickerson has some prior offenses. He was found guilty of a DUI in 2006 and of violence against a household member in 2011.

Natrona County Circuit Court Judge Nichole Collier set the bond at $600,000 cash-only, as he was deemed a significant flight risk due to extended periods of unemployment and "severely damaged" family ties in Natrona County.

"There is no way I, or anyone I know, could come up with that amount, and I certainly understand why they would do that," Dickerson said during his court appearance.

No further details were available Monday.