Casper man convicted of sexually assaulting multiple women files appeal

According to court documents that cite victim interviews and video evidence, Barrett forced one of four victims in the case to perform oral sex at gunpoint while her child was in a car outside his home.

The victim had been a babysitter for Barrett’s children more than 10 years earlier, when she was 15, and was sexually assaulted by Barrett at that time. A conviction in that case sentenced Barrett to five years of probation and landed him on the sex offender registry in 2009.

Another victim, according to an affidavit in the case, also said she was held at gunpoint and forced into oral sex by Barrett. A third victim said she was sexually assaulted on video at Barrett’s home after Barrett had told her he would help pay for her son’s medical bills.

The final victim in the case told police in interviews cited in the affidavit that Barrett tried to make her perform oral sex on a child while he filmed her, holding her at gunpoint. When she refused, court documents state he turned off the camera and raped her. He later reportedly used a recording of her “pretending” to perform oral sex to blackmail the victim into sexual intercourse.

Barrett, court filings state, forced victims to say on camera that they consented to the abuse, and threatened to kill or kidnap them if they told anyone.