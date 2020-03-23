Casper man faces first-degree murder charge in death of his wife; judge sets half-million dollar bail

The prosecutor confirmed during the same conversation that the suspect and victim were husband and wife.

Police first publicized the case on Saturday, when the Casper Police Department said that it arrested a local man — whom it did not then name — on suspicion of the crime. In a weekend news release, the department said its officers responded at about 8 p.m. Friday to the 1300 block of Maple Street on report of a shooting. There, police found a dead woman, according to the Saturday afternoon statement.

The incident is believed to be domestic in nature and isolated, the agency said. There is not believed to be any danger remaining to the public.

The death is the fifth since November that police have termed a domestic homicide. Four of those cases are ongoing: Officers that month arrested two people on suspicion of involvement in the murder of a 54-year-old Casper woman. Then, in December, police arrested a local man and prosecutors charged him with manslaughter in the death of his wife. Earlier this month, sheriff's deputies accused a man of murder in the death of his girlfriend.

The fifth case was not prosecuted. In February, police found a married couple dead in their home. Detectives believe in that case that a man shot and killed his wife before completing suicide.

When women are killed by men, more than a third of the time the killer is a romantic partner using a gun, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

