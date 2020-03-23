Casper man faces first-degree murder charge in death of his wife; judge sets half-million dollar bail

A judge on Monday ordered a Casper man accused of the pre-meditated murder of his wife be held on a half-million dollar cash bail setting.
Edward E. Robertson, 49, faces a single count of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Dana Marie Robertson, 42, also of Casper.
Robertson appeared Monday in Natrona County Circuit Court from local jail via a video call. During the few minutes he spent in front of the jail's camera, Robertson answered Judge Brian Christensen's biographical and procedural questions.
When Assistant District Attorney Will Chambers asked for the bail setting, he did not detail the allegations that underlie prosecutors' first-degree murder charge. Chambers instead only cited the severity of the charge and the potential penalty of life imprisonment.
Robertson did not contest the requested bail amount. And once Christensen had ruled in favor of the prosecutor, Robertson could be seen on screen walking the few steps from his seat in front of the camera to a plastic blue chair against a wall made of gray cinder blocks.
Although first-degree murder is in Wyoming punishable by death, District Attorney Dan Itzen declined to say Monday if he had decided whether he would seek the penalty in the case. Itzen said that once the case is transferred to district court, he will notify the judge of his decision.
The prosecutor confirmed during the same conversation that the suspect and victim were husband and wife.
Police first publicized the case on Saturday, when the Casper Police Department said that it arrested a local man — whom it did not then name — on suspicion of the crime. In a weekend news release, the department said its officers responded at about 8 p.m. Friday to the 1300 block of Maple Street on report of a shooting. There, police found a dead woman, according to the Saturday afternoon statement.
The incident is believed to be domestic in nature and isolated, the agency said. There is not believed to be any danger remaining to the public.
The death is the fifth since November that police have termed a domestic homicide. Four of those cases are ongoing: Officers that month arrested two people on suspicion of involvement in the murder of a 54-year-old Casper woman. Then, in December, police arrested a local man and prosecutors charged him with manslaughter in the death of his wife. Earlier this month, sheriff's deputies accused a man of murder in the death of his girlfriend.
The fifth case was not prosecuted. In February, police found a married couple dead in their home. Detectives believe in that case that a man shot and killed his wife before completing suicide.
When women are killed by men, more than a third of the time the killer is a romantic partner using a gun, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.