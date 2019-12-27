Casper man facing 8 felonies in vehicle theft case

Three minutes later, according to the documents, the Volvo’s owner called 911 and said his car had been stolen a few blocks away. The owner told police, according to the documents, he was heading into his home when he heard the car pull off.

The policeman saw the Volvo speed through another pair of stop signs on Fourth Street, the documents state. The patrol sergeant turned on his overhead lights as he followed the Volvo, the documents state, but the car did not stop. After it turned on to Trigood Drive, the car sped through a dip in the road and launched into the air. It landed on a patch of ice and and spun out. The car then rammed the sergeant’s patrol SUV, the documents state.

Odom got out from behind the wheel of the car and took off running, the documents allege. He jumped fences in the neighborhood and the cop lost sight of him, the documents state.

Two backup officers saw Odom run across Country Club Road near Fourth Street, the documents state. Those cops tackled Odom near a church’s fence. Odom was taken to Wyoming Medical Center for treatment of “minor facial lacerations he sustained during the accident and while resisting arrest,” the documents state.

The documents state that damage to the Volvo and the police SUV totals $10,000.