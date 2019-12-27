Casper man facing 8 felonies in vehicle theft case

Prosecutors charged a Casper man on Friday with eight felonies, alleging he burglarized four cars before running from police in another stolen car.
Police say Micheal Odom, 27, drunkenly crashed the stolen Volvo into a pursuing police SUV. He took off on foot and cops soon caught up to him, authorities say.
Odom appeared Friday afternoon in Natrona County Circuit Court wearing jail scrubs and with a black eye visible from the audience. It was at that hearing that prosecutors announced the eight felony charges that Odom faces: four counts of burglary and two counts of property destruction, as well as a single count each of theft and aggravated eluding.
Prosecutors also charged Odom with three misdemeanors: a count each of interference, failing to stop and driving under the influence.
Assistant District Attorney Samuel Forshner told Judge Michael Patchen that Odom stole a family’s car and crashed it into a pursuing police officer. He asked the judge for a $50,000 cash-only bail requirement.
Odom, who otherwise spoke only briefly to answer procedural questions, asked the judge to allow him the ability to hire a bail bondsman. Patchen declined and set bail as the prosecutor requested.
You have free articles remaining.
Court documents filed by prosecutors and describing police allegations state that a police sergeant spotted a black Volvo at 7:30 p.m. Thursday run a stop sign as it headed east on Seventh Street near Missouri Avenue.
Three minutes later, according to the documents, the Volvo’s owner called 911 and said his car had been stolen a few blocks away. The owner told police, according to the documents, he was heading into his home when he heard the car pull off.
The policeman saw the Volvo speed through another pair of stop signs on Fourth Street, the documents state. The patrol sergeant turned on his overhead lights as he followed the Volvo, the documents state, but the car did not stop. After it turned on to Trigood Drive, the car sped through a dip in the road and launched into the air. It landed on a patch of ice and and spun out. The car then rammed the sergeant’s patrol SUV, the documents state.
Odom got out from behind the wheel of the car and took off running, the documents allege. He jumped fences in the neighborhood and the cop lost sight of him, the documents state.
Two backup officers saw Odom run across Country Club Road near Fourth Street, the documents state. Those cops tackled Odom near a church’s fence. Odom was taken to Wyoming Medical Center for treatment of “minor facial lacerations he sustained during the accident and while resisting arrest,” the documents state.
The documents state that damage to the Volvo and the police SUV totals $10,000.
A search of a bag found inside the car turned up a wallet and pair of binoculars that police think were stolen from nearby vehicles, according to the documents. The documents indicate that law enforcement believes Odom also rifled through two other parked vehicles in the area.
When police questioned him at the hospital, Odom said he did not remember what led to the chase, the documents state. He then asked for a lawyer.