Casper man facing three felonies for sexual assault, abuse of a minor

A Casper man faces three felony charges related to sexual abuse and assault after allegedly assaulting an underage girl, court filings state.
Brian Cartwright appeared by video from the Natrona County Detention Center to make his initial appearance in Natrona County Circuit Court on Wednesday. Court records indicate Cartwright was booked into the jail on Tuesday.
Judge Michael Patchen read the charges against Cartwright: one count each of second- and third-degree sexual abuse of a minor and one count of sexual assault in the first degree.
Cartwright now awaits arraignment in district court.
The victim in the case is approximately 34 years younger than Cartwright, who is 50 years old.
An affidavit in the case states the Mills Police Department received the initial report in May, but that the alleged incident at the center of the case occurred in Casper in September 2020.
According to the victim’s testimony cited in court filings, Cartwright allegedly locked the victim in a bedroom in a Casper residence and “ripped her clothes off.” The victim stated he also took off his pants before allegedly assaulting her using no protection.
The victim told police Cartwright ripped her leggings, and that she later burned the clothing she had been wearing.
The affidavit states another older woman was in the residence at the time. She told police, according to court documents, that she saw Cartwright take the victim into a room. She knew what was happening when she heard the bed squeaking because she had previously been sexually assaulted by Cartwright as well, she alleged.
The woman also told police, as cited in the affidavit, that Cartwright threatened to “hurt” and assault her after allegedly assaulting the younger victim. She then reportedly left the apartment.
In an interview with investigators, Cartwright reportedly said he was upset with the older victim because she has made sexual assault allegations against him every time he has moved to Casper (the affidavit does not specify how often he has moved, but in court Wednesday Cartwright said he lived in Midwest for several years before moving to Casper earlier in 2021).
Cartwright also initially denied any assault of the older victim, according to the affidavit, but later described two separate instances of intercourse between the two.
Cartwright also reportedly admitted to having sexual intercourse with the younger victim, who he described as 15 or 16 years old at the time. He told police she was very intoxicated and that he was sober during the alleged assault, and said it was the only time they had intercourse.
Second-degree minor sex abuse carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years, and third-degree up to 15 years. Sexual assault in the first degree is punishable by a minimum of five and as many as 50 years in prison.
The affidavit states Cartwright was previously a suspect in a separate sexual assault case, reported to the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office by the older victim.
