Casper man facing three felonies for sexual assault, abuse of a minor

The affidavit states another older woman was in the residence at the time. She told police, according to court documents, that she saw Cartwright take the victim into a room. She knew what was happening when she heard the bed squeaking because she had previously been sexually assaulted by Cartwright as well, she alleged.

The woman also told police, as cited in the affidavit, that Cartwright threatened to “hurt” and assault her after allegedly assaulting the younger victim. She then reportedly left the apartment.

In an interview with investigators, Cartwright reportedly said he was upset with the older victim because she has made sexual assault allegations against him every time he has moved to Casper (the affidavit does not specify how often he has moved, but in court Wednesday Cartwright said he lived in Midwest for several years before moving to Casper earlier in 2021).

Cartwright also initially denied any assault of the older victim, according to the affidavit, but later described two separate instances of intercourse between the two.