Casper man formally charged with murder, allegedly confessed in church

A Casper man accused of murder allegedly confessed at a church service in January to shooting and killing a man, according to an affidavit in the case.
Olinza Headd faces a felony charge of second-degree murder for the Jan. 13 death of Eugene Hogan III. He made his initial appearance Monday in Natrona County Circuit Court. His bond is set at $250,000 in cash or surety.
On Jan. 14, Casper police officers searched Headd’s apartment in connection to the case, according to court documents, but released him from custody at that time. He was arrested Friday by Casper police, and remains in the Natrona County Detention Center.
According to multiple witnesses who spoke with police in the days following, Headd allegedly stood up following a Jan. 17 church service and announced publicly that he had shot and killed a man.
Police responded to a report of gunshots at an apartment on Tranquility Way around 7:20 p.m. Jan. 13, after Hogan’s girlfriend heard a shot from inside. A witness told police, according to the affidavit, that Headd had arrived at the complex around 6:15 p.m., took two cellphones from Hogan’s girlfriend and entered her apartment without knocking.
Witnesses told investigators that Headd entered a back bedroom in the apartment, where Hogan was laying on the bed. Court documents state there was no audible fighting between the two, and Headd allegedly shot Hogan one time on the bed, the affidavit states. After Hogan fell to the floor, the witness said Headd shot him twice more, pointed his pistol at Hogan’s girlfriend’s face and walked out around 6:20 p.m.
A search of Headd’s apartment found a shotgun and an AR-15, as well as several rounds of ammunition.