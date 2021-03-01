Casper man formally charged with murder, allegedly confessed in church

A Casper man accused of murder allegedly confessed at a church service in January to shooting and killing a man, according to an affidavit in the case.

Olinza Headd faces a felony charge of second-degree murder for the Jan. 13 death of Eugene Hogan III. He made his initial appearance Monday in Natrona County Circuit Court. His bond is set at $250,000 in cash or surety.

On Jan. 14, Casper police officers searched Headd’s apartment in connection to the case, according to court documents, but released him from custody at that time. He was arrested Friday by Casper police, and remains in the Natrona County Detention Center.

According to multiple witnesses who spoke with police in the days following, Headd allegedly stood up following a Jan. 17 church service and announced publicly that he had shot and killed a man.