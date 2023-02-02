A Casper man produced and possessed child pornography involving a 13-year-old girl, who was a family friend, said the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Wyoming.

Salvador Salas Jr., 32, was found guilty of one count of possession of child pornography and five counts of production after a three-day trial in Casper, the office said in a statement Wednesday. He was a longtime family friend and requested to babysit the girl in his home.

On one occasion, Salas said the girl had developed an allergic reaction to something she ate at his house and sent the young girl home in an Uber in the early morning.

The 13-year-old showed obvious signs of being intoxicated and appeared to have burns on her lips when she arrived home. Her mother sought emergency treatment; it was discovered that the girl was high on meth.

She had also been sexually assaulted.

A search warrant was then executed by the Casper Police Department. Officers recovered meth and paraphernalia, cocaine and buprenorphine inside Salas’s home.

While there, officers discovered reason to believe that Salas had taken sexually explicit photos of the minor, so they executed a second search warrant and seized his electronic devices.

Officials reviewed the devices and located graphic sexual abuse of prepubescent children, which had been downloaded from the internet, on Salas’s laptop and external hard drive.

His cell phone had additional child pornography, including video and images of Salas abusing the 13-year-old girl.

“In the audio that accompanies the videos, Salas can be heard repeatedly remarking that the victim was 13 years old,” the statement said. Salas later admitted he engaged in sex acts with the minor victim and recorded it on his cellphone.

Salas is scheduled to be sentenced on April 14.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched by the Department of Justice in 2006 to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.