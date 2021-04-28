Casper man gets three years probation for assaulting pregnant woman, child

A Casper man will serve three years of probation for assaulting a pregnant woman and hurting a child, a Natrona County District Court judge decided on Wednesday.

Brandon Debyah pleaded guilty to felony charges of child abuse and aggravated assault in January, as part of a plea deal to keep him out of prison. Court records show he had initially pleaded not guilty in the case in October.

District Court Judge Daniel Forgey sentenced Debyah to the probationary term on a suspended sentence of four to five years in state prison. Debyah will serve his sentence at the same time as another three-year probation for a separate case, and was also ordered to complete treatment at the Casper Re-Entry Center.

“I’ve been working real hard at staying clean and sober,” Debyah said, “trying to live a better life for my kids and do what’s right.”

According to an affidavit in the case, Debyah got in a verbal argument with a woman who was 21 weeks pregnant at the time. While fighting with her, he reportedly grabbed a child by the shirt, lifted him up and shouted obscenities at him and the woman before throwing the child onto a toolbox.

Court documents state Debyah then pushed the woman down with both hands and grabbed her phone before leaving the apartment.