Casper man pleads guilty for likely probation in safe theft

A Casper man pleaded guilty in Natrona County District Court on Thursday to stealing a roommate’s safe, jewelry and around $5,000 in cash in November.

Kelly Bertagnole will likely receive three years of supervised probation for a single charge of felony theft, on 18 to 36 months of suspended prison time.

He told Judge Daniel Forgey on Thursday that he had taken a safe from his roommate’s closet without permission, but that he was trying to repair it after breaking it. According to Bertagnole, all the property had been returned before his arrest.

According to an affidavit in the case, Bertagnole had been renting a room in Casper for around three weeks when the man he was renting from found his safe missing from his bedroom closet on Nov. 13.

The safe reportedly contained two bottles of the man’s prescription medication, $5,000 in cash and around the same amount in jewelry, including a pair of diamond earrings and a gold watch with diamonds.