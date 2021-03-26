Casper man pleads guilty, gets up to eight years for child pornography

A Casper man pleaded guilty in Natrona County District Court on Friday to possessing child pornography, accepting a plea deal that limits his prison sentence to eight years.

Jason Sebo was convicted of one charge of sexual exploitation of children, which can carry a sentence of up to 10 years behind bars. Judge Catherine Wilking sentenced him to two and a half to eight years in prison following his plea Friday.

“I don’t remember everything completely,” Sebo said in court Friday, appearing over video from the Natrona County Detention Center. “I did have a phone, and it did have internet access to the dark web.”

In an interview with investigators, Sebo admitted to downloading child pornography from chat websites and other sites on the dark web. According to court documents, Sebo said he would get high and search for content depicting children having sexual intercourse because he was “curious.”

“Methamphetamine is not a nice thing,” Sebo said Friday. “I’m ready to get help and move on.”

After a special agent with the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation found a pornographic image depicting a young girl in October 2019, an investigator specializing in crimes against children was brought in to conduct a more thorough search of the phone.