Casper man pleads guilty in carjacking of pizza delivery driver and gun theft

When Skavdahl asked Dorman about the crimes, Dorman said that he and another man — identified in charging documents as Tiedon Zufelt, 20, who has pleaded not guilty in the case — on Aug. 28 stole the Chevrolet Cruze after spotting it idling outside the restaurant. When the man yelled “stop” after them, Dorman said, he fired the gun to scare the car’s owner.

About five days prior to the carjacking, Dorman said, Zufelt stole a shotgun from inside a Casper store. Dorman drove him away from the scene.

Dorman is scheduled to appear in court for sentencing on June 19. Zufelt faces six felony counts in the case. He pleaded not guilty in January and awaits trial.

The case has been public knowledge since August, when Casper police announced they had arrested the two men. Police said at the time of the arrest that that Zufelt rammed a police cruiser with the Chevy the first time that cops caught up with him.

Prosecutors initially charged the men in state court. In January a federal grand jury indicted the men and the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office dismissed the state charges.

Dorman was wanted in Larimer County, Colorado, at the time of the crimes for skipping bond in a similar case. Authorities there allege that in May he helped a woman steal an idling Subaru from outside a gas station. He faces four felonies and a misdemeanor in that case, which remained open Tuesday evening.

