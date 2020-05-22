Casper man pleads guilty to carjacking in delivery driver car theft

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Casper man on Friday in federal court admitted to stealing a delivery driver’s idling car with a gun inside last year as part of a multi-day crime spree.

Tiedon Zufelt, 20, made the admissions by video in federal court as part of guilty pleas to three felonies: carjacking, firearms theft and using a weapon in a violent crime. In exchange for his pleas, prosecutors agreed to limit their sentencing argument to the low end of federal guidelines — anticipated to be between nine and 10 years — and to dismiss three other felonies in the case.

During Friday’s afternoon hearing, Zufelt told Judge Scott Skavdahl that he and his codefendant — Isaac Dorman, 22 — took a delivery driver’s Chevy sedan in August from outside of a First Street pizzeria. Dorman, Zufelt acknowledged, fired a gun toward the delivery driver to dissuade the man from foot pursuit.

Dorman made a similar admission last month, when he pleaded guilty to three felonies.

Zufelt told the judge on Friday that he found a gun inside the car, and as police pursued him, he grabbed it. That gun gave him confidence to carry out the crime, Zufelt said, as part of his guilty plea to the use of a firearm charge.