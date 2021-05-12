Casper man pleads guilty to charges of minor sex abuse, child porn

A Casper man accused of forcing a 14-year-old into sex and recording it pleaded guilty to two felonies in Natrona County District Court on Wednesday.
In exchange for the plea, Christopher Petty’s prison sentence will be capped at three to six years if the court approves the agreement.
Petty was originally charged with five felonies for sexual exploitation of children, sexually abusing a minor and possessing and making child pornography. The plea deal he entered into on Wednesday drops three of those charges and convicts him of one count of possessing child porn and one of minor sexual abuse.
Court documents state that in 2014, when Petty was 18, he and two friends invited three high school freshmen over to drink and pressured them into performing sex acts.
He originally entered a not guilty plea at his arraignment in January.
In an October interview with investigators, Petty said he had sex with one of the victims and filmed it, court documents state. He confirmed to Judge Daniel Forgey in a change of plea hearing Wednesday that he had sexual intercourse with a minor and that the encounter had been recorded.
He said he kept three videos in a PIN-protected app on his phone. One of the victims told investigators she had seen Petty holding his phone while he was committing the abuse, but he said he wasn’t recording.
Petty told the court at an earlier proceeding that he was Wyoming Department of Corrections employee at the Wyoming Women’s Center in Lusk, where he told investigators he stays in another home during working days.
According to an affidavit in the case, one of the victims said she felt like she wasn’t given an option, and didn’t know how she would get home if she refused. Another victim reportedly told investigators that she felt she “had to do it to get home” and said the entire night was “extremely intense.”
Court documents show Petty admitting to having videos of the abuse and showing it to friends. In one, investigators say voices can be heard telling Petty not to record and saying they were in pain, according to the affidavit.
In March, Casper police received a report of child pornography from one of Petty’s former coworkers, who said they had seen one of the videos depicting Petty and someone he recognized. The report prompted an investigation by the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office.
Now, Petty will await sentencing on the conviction.