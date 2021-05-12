Casper man pleads guilty to charges of minor sex abuse, child porn

He said he kept three videos in a PIN-protected app on his phone. One of the victims told investigators she had seen Petty holding his phone while he was committing the abuse, but he said he wasn’t recording.

Petty told the court at an earlier proceeding that he was Wyoming Department of Corrections employee at the Wyoming Women’s Center in Lusk, where he told investigators he stays in another home during working days.

According to an affidavit in the case, one of the victims said she felt like she wasn’t given an option, and didn’t know how she would get home if she refused. Another victim reportedly told investigators that she felt she “had to do it to get home” and said the entire night was “extremely intense.”

Court documents show Petty admitting to having videos of the abuse and showing it to friends. In one, investigators say voices can be heard telling Petty not to record and saying they were in pain, according to the affidavit.

In March, Casper police received a report of child pornography from one of Petty’s former coworkers, who said they had seen one of the videos depicting Petty and someone he recognized. The report prompted an investigation by the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office.

Now, Petty will await sentencing on the conviction.

