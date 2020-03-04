Casper man pleads guilty to felony in case marked by deployment of SWAT team

A Casper man pleaded guilty Wednesday morning to two crimes -- a single felony assault charge and a single misdemeanor -- following his November arrest made by a SWAT team.

Conner Boyden, 25, told Judge Daniel Forgey in a Natrona County District Court hearing as part of his pleas that he had grabbed a woman by the head and her hair in November while inside a south Casper home. He also told the judge that he handled a gun in a threatening manner the same night.

It was the latter of those admissions that underlies Boyden's plea to the felony and for which lawyers will ask he be sentenced to serve three years of supervised probation in lieu of a four- to six-year prison sentence. As a condition of the probationary term, lawyers will ask that Boyden be required to complete a rehabilitative program at a local halfway house.

A term at the halfway house -- the Casper Re-Entry Center -- is frequently assigned to people who are completing prison sentences. In some cases, however, it can be included to enhance the requirements of a person on probation.

Boyden also pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of domestic battery, for which lawyers will ask he be sentenced to the time he has already served awaiting trial.