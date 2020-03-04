Casper man pleads guilty to felony in case marked by deployment of SWAT team

A Casper man pleaded guilty Wednesday morning to two crimes -- a single felony assault charge and a single misdemeanor -- following his November arrest made by a SWAT team.
Conner Boyden, 25, told Judge Daniel Forgey in a Natrona County District Court hearing as part of his pleas that he had grabbed a woman by the head and her hair in November while inside a south Casper home. He also told the judge that he handled a gun in a threatening manner the same night.
It was the latter of those admissions that underlies Boyden's plea to the felony and for which lawyers will ask he be sentenced to serve three years of supervised probation in lieu of a four- to six-year prison sentence. As a condition of the probationary term, lawyers will ask that Boyden be required to complete a rehabilitative program at a local halfway house.
A term at the halfway house -- the Casper Re-Entry Center -- is frequently assigned to people who are completing prison sentences. In some cases, however, it can be included to enhance the requirements of a person on probation.
Boyden also pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of domestic battery, for which lawyers will ask he be sentenced to the time he has already served awaiting trial.
The plea agreement also includes a condition that prosecutors dismiss two other charges Boyden faced. The district attorney's office also agreed not to file an additional case that could have alleged Boyden intimidated a witness and violated an order of protection.
Kurt Infanger, the court-appointed lawyer representing Boyden and who described the deal to Forgey during the Wednesday hearing, did not outline in any greater detail the new allegations. Because prosecutors did not charge Boyden in connection with those claims, they do not appear in court documents.
However, later in the morning, Assistant District Attorney Trevor Schenk told Forgey that Boyden had made a call from a recorded jail line threatening the victim in the case and telling her to change her story.
Forgey reduced Boyden's bail requirement in advance of sentencing -- which typically takes place months after a conviction -- from $100,000 to $50,000. He remained in custody Wednesday morning.
The case dates to September, when the Natrona County Special Response Team, a sheriff's SWAT team staffed by officers from a number of local agencies, stormed a South Conwell Street house and arrested Boyden. Authorities said at the time that they had negotiated with Boyden for hours before using irritant gasses to force him out of the house and arrest him.
In court documents filed following the arrest, police said that Boyden threatened a woman with a gun and grabbed her by the face and head. Once the woman was able to leave with a friend, he text messaged the friend saying he would shoot at responding police, according to the documents.