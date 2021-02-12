Casper man pleads guilty to felony stalking after tracking woman's car

A Casper man pleaded guilty to felony stalking Friday after allegedly following a woman, tracking her car and violating a protection order.

Jacob Babcock also pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of interfering with police. In a cold plea deal in Natrona County District Court, his other charge, a misdemeanor for violating a protection order, was dismissed. He had previously pleaded not guilty to all charges at his arraignment in December.

Babcock now awaits sentencing, which will likely be a combination of probation and treatment, according to his attorney.

Casper Police responded to a report of a violated protection order on Sept. 6 from a woman who had previously been in a relationship with Babcock. The woman told police he had shown up to a park where she was with a friend and their children, and that he had shouted at her friend and accelerated in the parking lot near her car.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to the arrest affidavit, Babcock left when he saw the woman ask for help from witnesses, but then allegedly tried to follow her home. In an interview with police, the woman said she ran several stop signs and red lights, eventually losing him. When she arrived back home, she told investigators that Babcock was sitting in his car on a nearby road, watching her. After she shouted out to him, he drove away.