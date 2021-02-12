Casper man pleads guilty to felony stalking after tracking woman's car

A Casper man pleaded guilty to felony stalking Friday after allegedly following a woman, tracking her car and violating a protection order.
Jacob Babcock also pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of interfering with police. In a cold plea deal in Natrona County District Court, his other charge, a misdemeanor for violating a protection order, was dismissed. He had previously pleaded not guilty to all charges at his arraignment in December.
Babcock now awaits sentencing, which will likely be a combination of probation and treatment, according to his attorney.
Casper Police responded to a report of a violated protection order on Sept. 6 from a woman who had previously been in a relationship with Babcock. The woman told police he had shown up to a park where she was with a friend and their children, and that he had shouted at her friend and accelerated in the parking lot near her car.
According to the arrest affidavit, Babcock left when he saw the woman ask for help from witnesses, but then allegedly tried to follow her home. In an interview with police, the woman said she ran several stop signs and red lights, eventually losing him. When she arrived back home, she told investigators that Babcock was sitting in his car on a nearby road, watching her. After she shouted out to him, he drove away.
The woman told police she believed he was tracking and following her, in violation of the protection order which was put in place in June. Court documents state that she was distressed talking with police and told them she was “terrified” for her and her children’s safety.
According to court documents, she found firearms, ammunition and an opened package for a GPS tracking device while retrieving some things from his home. Police later found the tracker hidden inside the bumper of her car, actively transmitting location data. The weapons in his possession are also in violation of the protection order.
“When I was at the park, I lost my temper and I followed after her vehicle as she left the park,” Babcock said via video call Friday.
He also confirmed he had placed the tracker in her car and was following her, acknowledging to Judge Kerri Johnson that he had harassed her and violated the order.
Babcock has had several other aggressive encounters with police prior to these charges, including assaulting and threatening to shoot officers. Both the woman and police also cited persistent problems with alcohol and mental health. Babcock’s attorney Steven Titus said in court Friday that Babcock is in treatment in Colorado.