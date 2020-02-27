Casper man pleads guilty to sexually abusing girl, could face decades in prison

A Casper man in court on Thursday morning admitted to sexually abusing a girl last year.

Phillip G. Thompson made the admission in Natrona County District Court as part of a guilty plea to a single count of second-degree sexual abuse of a minor. In exchange for his admission, prosecutors agreed to dismiss two other felonies he faced in the case.

The plea agreement does not include agreed-upon sentencing recommendations, which means that prosecutors will be able to argue for as much as 20 years in prison. Wyoming state law does not require imprisonment of a person convicted of the crime, so Thompson's public defender will be able to argue for any sentence, including probation.

On Thursday, Thompson appeared in court wearing an orange jail uniform and chains. After lawyers outlined the terms of the agreement and Judge Catherine Wilking read legal advisements, Thompson entered his plea:

"Guilty, your honor."

Speaking quietly, Thompson admitted to the elements of the crime and then told Wilking he had touched the child's breast and genitals.

