Casper man pleads guilty to sexually abusing girl, could face decades in prison

A Casper man in court on Thursday morning admitted to sexually abusing a girl last year.
Phillip G. Thompson made the admission in Natrona County District Court as part of a guilty plea to a single count of second-degree sexual abuse of a minor. In exchange for his admission, prosecutors agreed to dismiss two other felonies he faced in the case.
The plea agreement does not include agreed-upon sentencing recommendations, which means that prosecutors will be able to argue for as much as 20 years in prison. Wyoming state law does not require imprisonment of a person convicted of the crime, so Thompson's public defender will be able to argue for any sentence, including probation.
On Thursday, Thompson appeared in court wearing an orange jail uniform and chains. After lawyers outlined the terms of the agreement and Judge Catherine Wilking read legal advisements, Thompson entered his plea:
"Guilty, your honor."
Speaking quietly, Thompson admitted to the elements of the crime and then told Wilking he had touched the child's breast and genitals.
After Thompson's admission, Assistant District Attorney Kevin Taheri told the judge that Thompson had also told a police detective that he committed oral sexual abuse against the girl, who was no older than 9 at the time of the crime. Taheri said that admission would help satisfy a portion of the conviction that requires prosecutors to show the physical contact was intended to sexually gratify or abuse.
Wilking asked Thompson if he admitted to police that he had sexual intent.
"Those words were put in my mouth," Thompson said.
The judge repeated the statement back to Thompson, a lilt at the end of the sentence converting it into a question.
"But I do agree," he said.
Wilking soon after found Thompson guilty and a sheriff's deputy led him through a courtroom exit that would eventually take him to a local jail while he awaits sentencing.
In an initial interview with police, according to court documents filed in the case, Thompson admitted in October to accidentally touching the girl's breast but denied performing oral sex on the child. During that interview, he allowed police to collect DNA evidence from him, according to the documents.
The child wrote down the accusation and in a follow-up interview days later, Thompson admitted to the abuse. He told a detective, according to the documents, that the DNA test would prove the child's allegation.