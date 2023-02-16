A man accused of killing his father in their east Casper home pleaded not guilty by reason of mental illness on Thursday.

Vincent Hayes, 38, entered his plea to second-degree murder shortly before 9 a.m. in Natrona County District Court.

Hayes is facing 20 years to life in prison if convicted.

A mental evaluation will be done on an inpatient basis and monthly updates of the evaluation will be provided to the court.

The shooting occurred at a home on the 4700 block of East 12th Street on Nov. 12, 2021. When officers arrived around 5:45 p.m., they found a dead man inside the residence.

Hayes is accused of shooting his father, William Johnson, "several times" after the two got into an argument over dinner, an arrest affidavit in the case states.

He had reportedly been diagnosed with dissociative identity disorder, an extremely rare condition that can manifest as multiple personalities in one person, the court filing states. He told police that another personality was in control at the time of the shooting.

His mother said that he had one personality, named "Reno", that was more aggressive and argumentative; she said "Reno" had been in control.

The father and son had been arguing about Johnson's opinions about people of color and people with "non-traditional" lifestyles, Haye's mother said in an interview cited in the affidavit. Johnson also reportedly made derogatory remarks about Hayes' girlfriend, which upset him.

Both retrieved handguns before waving them around at each other in the living room.

Police say Hayes told them that his alternate personality, the more aggressive "Reno", does things that he is unaware, but he can communicate with Hayes as the host through his thoughts to relay things he has done.

The affidavit states that Hayes told investigators that Reno was acting in self-defense after his father said, “It would be better, if I just killed Reno,” and then loaded a gun.

Hayes is accused of then shooting and killing Johnson while he lounged in a recliner.

He continues to be held on a $100,000 cash-only bond. He is being held at the Natrona County Detention Center.