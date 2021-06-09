Casper man pleads not guilty for October attacks

A Casper man charged with attacking two people pleaded not guilty to all charges in Natrona County District Court on Wednesday.

Nathan Means now awaits a trial on a felony charge of property destruction and two misdemeanors for battery and interfering with police.

According to an affidavit, police responded to a report in October 2020 of Means trying to get into a man’s car while he was watching. When officers arrived, the man said he had tried to stop Means from kicking his van when Means allegedly attacked him. Court documents state Means pulled the man from his wheelchair and threw him on the ground.

The affidavit states that in a later interview with police, Means said he attacked the man “because he was attackable.”

A woman reportedly came to help the man, and court filings state Means also allegedly attacked her, wrapping his arm around her head, pushing her to the ground and landing with his body weight on top of her. Officers found, according to the affidavit, she had a lump on her head and scraping on her knee.

Police logged damage to the man’s van on the passenger side door and tire panel, which the affidavit says comes out to more than $1,000 for a felony offense.