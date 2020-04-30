Casper man pleads not guilty in rape case; judge declines request for bond reduction

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Casper man on Thursday morning pleaded not guilty in Natrona County District Court to a charge alleging he raped a woman in a local motel.

Ronnie J. Abbott, 33, entered the plea to a single count of first-degree sexual assault by video from the Natrona County Detention Center, where he has been incarcerated in lieu of a $50,000 bond requirement since his February arrest.

According to charging documents filed in support of the charge, prosecutors believe that Abbott on Feb. 24 assaulted the woman in a room at the Royal Inn on A Street. The woman whom Abbott is accused of assaulting told police that he held her down in order to rape her. Abbott told a detective a day later -- and shortly before his arrest -- that he had not had any sexual contact with the woman.

During the brief Wednesday morning hearing, Abbott answered a set of procedural questions posed by Judge Catherine Wilking. Abbott entered his plea.

Joe Cole, the defense attorney appointed to represent Abbott, then asked the judge to halve his client's bond requirement, saying that Abbott would comply with a no-contact order if he were to bail out on the reduced amount.