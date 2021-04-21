Casper man pleads not guilty to 11 charges of minor sex abuse

A Casper man facing 11 counts of minor sex abuse pleaded not guilty in Natrona County District Court on Wednesday.

Lowell James Lund is accused of making five different victims, all girls under 18, strip in front of him or submit to sexual touching on multiple occasions between 2008 and 2020.

He is charged with four counts of sexually abusing a minor in the second degree and seven counts of third-degree minor sex abuse.

Many of the victims and their family members told investigators, according to an affidavit in the case, that Lund was like a grandfather to the young girls.

He was 84 at the time or his arrest earlier this year. The ages of the victims at the time of the alleged incidents, according to court filings, ranged from approximately 7 to 17 years old.

Lund now awaits a trial. Assistant District Attorney Kevin Taheri said Wednesday he plans on requesting more than the standard three-day trial period for the case.

Court documents state that Lund would frequently buy clothing including bras, underwear and lingerie for the victims. In interviews cited in the affidavit, both the victims and Lund said he would ask them to “strip naked” and then measure their bodies for the garments.