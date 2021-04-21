Casper man pleads not guilty to 11 charges of minor sex abuse

A Casper man facing 11 counts of minor sex abuse pleaded not guilty in Natrona County District Court on Wednesday.
Lowell James Lund is accused of making five different victims, all girls under 18, strip in front of him or submit to sexual touching on multiple occasions between 2008 and 2020.
He is charged with four counts of sexually abusing a minor in the second degree and seven counts of third-degree minor sex abuse.
Many of the victims and their family members told investigators, according to an affidavit in the case, that Lund was like a grandfather to the young girls.
He was 84 at the time or his arrest earlier this year. The ages of the victims at the time of the alleged incidents, according to court filings, ranged from approximately 7 to 17 years old.
Lund now awaits a trial. Assistant District Attorney Kevin Taheri said Wednesday he plans on requesting more than the standard three-day trial period for the case.
Court documents state that Lund would frequently buy clothing including bras, underwear and lingerie for the victims. In interviews cited in the affidavit, both the victims and Lund said he would ask them to “strip naked” and then measure their bodies for the garments.
Speaking with investigators, Lund reportedly maintained he did not ask the victims to strip for his own sexual gratification. At least two victims, according to court filings, said he pinched their nipples while they were naked. Nearly all the victims told officers Lund would ask them to “model” the underwear he bought for them in his office, which many children reportedly used as a place to hang out and change clothes.
According to the affidavit, one victim told police that Lund had tried to get her to watch pornography with him, but she refused. She also stated he had once talked to her about what “kidnappers” would do to her if she was ever kidnapped, instructing her to take off her pants and shirt and attempting to touch her near her vagina.
Another victim testified, as described in court documents, that while she was working Lund touched her hips and backside without saying anything at least 10 times.
The affidavit also cites an interview in which a different victim told police Lund once asked her to tie off a skin tag on his leg, exposing his penis to her. Lund reportedly asked the victim if she had ever seen a fully erect penis before, asked if she shaved her vagina and then asked to see it.
A second-degree minor sex abuse conviction can put someone in prison for up to 20 years, 15 for a third-degree conviction.