Casper man pleads not guilty to assault, battery with ax

A Casper man pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges that allege he threatened people with an ax and assaulted a man in March.

Kory Dugger faces four felonies, and has been in the Natrona County Detention Center since his March 21 arrest.

According to court documents, Dugger and a group of people went to a South Jefferson Street residence after drinking at the Alibi Bar on March 20.

An interview with a female victim cited in the affidavit states Dugger left the home, and texted her there that everyone should be out by the time he planned on coming back. The victim said he threatened violence over text, and she told him not to come.

Court documents state he came back and forced his way into the residence, although Dugger told police it was not by force. Dugger reportedly told investigators that a male victim in the group “puffed up,” or puffed his chest and spread his arms at Dugger.

According to the affidavit, Dugger hit the male victim several times, causing him to fall through and break a chair and to begin bleeding. The female victim told police she feared Dugger was going to kill him and intervened.