Casper man pleads not guilty to assaulting pregnant woman

A Casper man accused of assaulting a pregnant woman and causing her to go into labor two weeks early pleaded not guilty in Natrona County District Court Friday.

Jackie Carabajal Jr. faces one felony charge of aggravated assault and battery to a pregnant woman and a pair of misdemeanors for interfering with an emergency call and his second domestic battery offense in five years. His bond is set at $20,000.

Court documents say that in late November, Carabajal assaulted a woman he knew was pregnant, pulling her aggressively up a hill, covering her mouth and dragging her into a car before taking her to the hospital.

The assault came after a fight in which Carabajal allegedly became aggressive with the woman and made threats to her and her mother. According to an affidavit, Carabajal took the woman’s phone from her after she said she was going to call the police.

The woman told police she felt pains in her stomach during the fight, which got worse after he stretched her backwards while pulling her on the hill. At the hospital, she gave birth by cesarean section two weeks premature.

The incident was not reported until more than a week later. The woman told police she was afraid of what he would do since his behavior was already frightening her and her children.