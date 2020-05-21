Casper man pleads not guilty to charge alleging he murdered his wife

In a police interview the same night, Edward Robertson said that he had kicked his wife out of their home in early March because he thought she was cheating on him, the documents state. The couple reconciled, but on March 20 she asked him for a separation, according to his statements to a detective.

When she declined to come to bed with him the same night, he followed her into another room, according to his statement to a detective. The documents state that he told police that he shot her once in the head while she laid on the floor in a makeshift bed.

Robertson said he then tried to shoot himself, but the gun jammed, according to the documents. Instead he called 911.

In the same interview, Robertson's diabetic pump failed to keep his blood sugar elevated and he lost consciousness. The documents state he told a detective after regaining consciousness that the pump's failure was “somewhat” of an attempt at suicide.