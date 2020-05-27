Casper man pleads not guilty to charges accusing him of killing woman by ramming her with SUV

A Casper man pleaded not guilty to two felonies that could put him in prison for life in connection with the February death of a woman rammed by an SUV.
Jerald Fallon, 40, faces a single count each of second-degree murder and aggravated assault in connection with the late-February death of Kelly Marie Black, 42. Because prosecutors have charged him as a habitual criminal, Fallon could face life in prison if convicted on either count.
Fallon appeared at the Wednesday morning hearing by video from Natrona County Detention Center, where he has been incarcerated while awaiting trial in the case.
At about 8:45 a.m., Judge Daniel Forgey concluded a series of procedural statements. The judge read the charging language that Fallon faces. Forgey then asked Fallon if he pleaded not guilty.
"Yes, your honor," Fallon responded.
Forgey then denied a request by defense attorney Joe Cole to reduce his client's bond from $500,000 to $100,000. The judge said he will set a separate hearing in order to determine procedural deadlines in advance of trial.
Court documents filed in support of the murder and assault charges state that on Feb. 29, Fallon and Black attended a company Christmas party at the Hilton Garden Inn on North Poplar Street. Two calls came into police dispatch between 8 and 9 p.m., according to the documents, asking for a welfare check on Black. The first, made by a family member of Black, asked police to check for the woman. According to the documents, officers did not find her.
Then, a half hour later, a person called in and said he saw a man drag a woman to an SUV near the Interstate 25 overpass and throw her inside the vehicle, according to the documents. The caller said the vehicle’s taillight was damaged and he was unsure if the woman was alive, the documents state. The caller said he followed the SUV to the hotel and — as police arrived — Fallon ran away toward a nearby park, the documents state.
When police arrived on scene, Black was inside the vehicle and barely breathing, the documents state. She was pronounced dead by 9:30 the same night at a local hospital. An autopsy later found she died as the result of internal bleeding.
When law enforcement spoke with people who had attended the party, they said Fallon had been “man handling” Black before dragging her out of the gathering, the documents state. The documents state that Black’s daughter told police that Fallon called her, saying “I just hit your mom ... you need to come here now,” and “I’m not going back to prison.”
Law enforcement did not find Fallon in the area of the hotel or park on the night of the crash. On March 2, authorities found Fallon in a Natrona County home, the documents state.
Footprints thought to have been left by Fallon indicate he ran away from the scene along the banks of the North Platte River, according to the documents.
A crash scene investigation indicated that Black was struck from behind by the Nissan SUV, which left portions of the broken taillight on the ground, according to the documents. The vehicle was driving backward at about 40 mph when it struck Black, according to the documents. The driver did not try to brake or swerve to avoid a collision, according to the crash reconstruction.
Fallon was initially arrested on allegations that he had violated the probation he was serving in a year-old drug case on the night Black died. It was only later that prosecutors charged him in the murder case.
On April 29, Fallon admitted that he had violated probation by drinking and Forgey revoked his probation. He has not yet been sentenced for the probation revocation and that admission will not be presented to jurors at trial in the murder case.
