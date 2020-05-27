Casper man pleads not guilty to charges accusing him of killing woman by ramming her with SUV

Then, a half hour later, a person called in and said he saw a man drag a woman to an SUV near the Interstate 25 overpass and throw her inside the vehicle, according to the documents. The caller said the vehicle’s taillight was damaged and he was unsure if the woman was alive, the documents state. The caller said he followed the SUV to the hotel and — as police arrived — Fallon ran away toward a nearby park, the documents state.

When police arrived on scene, Black was inside the vehicle and barely breathing, the documents state. She was pronounced dead by 9:30 the same night at a local hospital. An autopsy later found she died as the result of internal bleeding.

When law enforcement spoke with people who had attended the party, they said Fallon had been “man handling” Black before dragging her out of the gathering, the documents state. The documents state that Black’s daughter told police that Fallon called her, saying “I just hit your mom ... you need to come here now,” and “I’m not going back to prison.”

Law enforcement did not find Fallon in the area of the hotel or park on the night of the crash. On March 2, authorities found Fallon in a Natrona County home, the documents state.