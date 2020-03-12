Casper man pleads not guilty to charges alleging he videotaped men urinating at golf course

A Casper man on Thursday pleaded not guilty to five felonies alleging that he surreptitiously videotaped men urinating in public restrooms, including at the city golf course where he then worked.
The man, Ryan Stauch, 29, appeared only briefly in Natrona County District Court to enter pleas to the charges. After answering procedural questions and pleading not guilty, Stauch left free on bond.
According to court documents filed by prosecutors, Stauch had already left his job with the city when the investigation began. Stauch was trying to get hired by the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office when he confessed to filming the men, according to the documents. He was not hired by the county.
After a follow-up criminal investigation, prosecutors charged Stauch with the five felony counts of voyeurism he now faces.
You have free articles remaining.
According to records maintained by the city’s Human Resources Division, Stauch worked for the city at the Casper Municipal Golf Course for about two and a half years, starting in March 2017. He left his position with the city in September and, according to the court documents, applied for the sheriff’s job about two months later.
The vast majority of the videos identified by investigators were filmed at the golf course while Stauch worked there, according to dates indicated in the court documents. All of the people filmed at the golf course have been notified by authorities.
Court documents state that the criminal investigation began during a pre-employment polygraph screening, which is a typical part of the process for law enforcement job candidates. In the November interview, Stauch said that he sometimes looked at other men’s genitals while he used the bathroom. When a deputy asked follow-up questions, Stauch said he actually video recorded the other men.
A sheriff’s investigator then interviewed him as part of a criminal investigation, and Stauch agreed to show the investigator two dozen videos he’d recorded.
The documents state that investigators found videos of three different men using the golf course restroom. All of those videos, according to dates listed in the documents, were created while Stauch held the city job.
Prosecutors allege as well that Stauch filmed men using the restroom during this summer’s College National Finals Rodeo at the Casper Events Center and in Casper’s Crossroads Park. At least two alleged victims in the case have not been identified by authorities.