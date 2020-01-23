Casper man pleads not guilty to charges he killed guinea pig, injured dog during altercation

A Casper man on Thursday afternoon pleaded not guilty to two felonies alleging he killed a guinea pig in front of its owner before stabbing the same woman's dog.
Christopher Reed, 22, appeared free on bond in Natrona County District Court during the brief afternoon hearing. After answering procedural questions, he entered pleas to the two counts of aggravated animal cruelty and left, free within the conditions of the same $10,000 bail on which he had appeared.
According to court documents filed in the case, police began investigating the matter on Halloween night. When law enforcement arrived at a local apartment building for a report of a fight, officers found a damaged apartment, littered with broken furniture, holes in drywall and blood splatter, the documents state. Nobody was home.
Police found a dog collar lying in a pool of blood and a dead guinea pig with a misshapen neck, according to the documents. In a dumpster near the apartment, officers found a dog with a severe slash wound to its windpipe, the documents state.
When police spoke to the woman who lived in the apartment, she said that her roommate — Reed — broke down a door and told the woman he would kill her guinea pig before grabbing it around the neck and throwing it down, the documents state. The woman left, afraid Reed would get a gun, she told police.
Reed later text messaged the woman to tell her that he had killed her dog when it bit him, the documents state.
Police did not catch up with Reed until the next day, when he appeared at a local restaurant to begin a work shift, according to the documents. Reed told a detective then that he had cut the dog's throat and later threw the knife he used out the window of a moving car window, the documents allege.