Casper man pleads not guilty to child porn charges

A Casper man pleaded not guilty to charges of possessing child pornography in federal court, acting U.S. Attorney Bob Murray said in a release Wednesday.
Jeremiah Lincoln Current, 39, will face a jury in a trial set for December, unless a plea agreement is reached before then.
Current entered his plea at an arraignment on Friday, Oct. 15.
According to an indictment filed in September, Current is charged with possessing two internal hard drives that "contained digital images depicting prepubescent minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct."
Ellen Gerst
City and crime reporter
