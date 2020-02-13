Casper man pleads not guilty to felony alleging he killed his wife

Itzen opposed the request, citing the five prior convictions the judge already read. Wilking declined to modify the bond but did not detail her reasoning.

Smith then walked from the courtroom lectern to a bench where three other incarcerated people sat awaiting the judge. A sheriff's deputy waved him away and toward a hallway that took him to Natrona County Detention Center.

Police began investigating the case on Nov. 30 when officers found in Smith’s house the body of his dead wife, Anne Mae, 42, according to court documents filed in the case.

Rodney Smith initially told police at the scene, according to the documents, that the couple had been drinking into the night. He went to bed, but at about 10 p.m., woke to find her drunk, the documents state. He said he carried her up to bed to let her sleep it off, according to the police.

It was only in the morning that he found her dead and called 911, Smith said.

When authorities performed an autopsy of Anne Smith, they discovered that she had bruising on her head and determined she died from a brain bleed, the documents state.