Casper man pleads not guilty to kicking detention officer

A Casper man pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Natrona County District Court to charges alleging he kicked an officer at the county jail.

Jacob Reeves was booked into the Natrona County Detention Center on April 19 on a drug possession charge. Two days later, video from the facility described in an affidavit reportedly shows him getting into an argument with an officer before getting physical and being restrained by four officers.

While being escorted out, the affidavit states Reeves kicked one of the officers in the back of his knee, causing him to hop and then limp and bruise.

While one of the other officers did not see the kick, court documents state, another did and said they put Reeves back onto the ground to restrain him after it happened.

Defense lawyer Steven Iberlin asked for a modified bond to allow Reeves to move to Florida to live and work with his adoptive mother, but was denied by Judge Kerri Johnson who cited Reeves’ history with failing to appear in court and resisting arrest.

Reeves’ case is set for trial in September. He appeared for his arraignment Wednesday from Natrona County District Court.

