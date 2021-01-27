Casper man pleads not guilty to sexual abuse, child pornography charges

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The three victims said in interviews that Petty and his friends asked them to perform various sex acts, the sheriff's investigator reported. One told investigators that she noticed Petty holding an iPhone while he was sexually abusing her, but he denied recording.

In an October interview with investigators, Petty said he had sex with one of the victims and filmed it, the affidavit states. He said he kept three videos in a PIN-protected app on his phone.

One of the victims said in an interview that Petty asked her to have sex again in 2016 and she refused. He allegedly told her he would “just watch the videos,” showing her he had several of her stored on his phone, the affidavit states. The victim told investigators she told Petty to delete the videos in front of her, and a later search of his phone did not locate them.

Petty admitted in a March 2020 Snapchat conversation with one of the victims that he had recorded a video, showed it to friends and sent it to someone else. One of the videos described by investigators shows Petty dropping the phone and voices can be heard telling him not to record and saying that they were in pain, the affidavit states.