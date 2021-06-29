Casper man pleads not guilty to sexual abuse

A Casper man pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Natrona County District Court to charges alleging he sexually abused two underage girls.
James Walter faces three counts of minor sex abuse, two in the second degree and one in the third. He appeared for his arraignment Tuesday by video, free after posting bond.
A law enforcement affidavit in the case states two girls, aged 12 and 15 at the time of the alleged incidents, said Walter had touched them inappropriately and made comments about their bodies.
Both victims reportedly regularly spent time with Walter and his wife, and said they allowed them to drink alcohol at the couple's home.
The victims were born in 2005 and 2008, and Walter was born in 1991.
The older victim told the younger one that Walter had touched her breast, court documents state. According to the affidavit, the younger victim did not believe her at first, but she said she later drank several shots at their house and fell on the couch. She told investigators that Walter then allegedly touched her breast over her clothes and pinched her nipple with his fingers.
The older victim told police Walter had asked if he could touch her breasts while he was driving her home. She said she told him no, but court documents state he touched them under her shirt and bra anyways and made a comment about their size.
Walter, according to the affidavit, told investigators he had done nothing wrong, but admitted to making comments about their bodies intending to make them feel better about themselves. He also reportedly admitted to touching the older victim’s breast under her shirt but over her bra, and said that she had let him.
He told police the girls would bring alcohol and marijuana to his house, and that he flushed the marijuana down the toilet. The affidavit states he first said they continued to have a good relationship after that, and that he only stopped letting them come to his house after the allegations were made. He later told the investigators he told them to stop coming after he flushed the marijuana.
Walter’s case is set for trial in September.
Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst.