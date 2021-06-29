Casper man pleads not guilty to sexual abuse

A Casper man pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Natrona County District Court to charges alleging he sexually abused two underage girls.

James Walter faces three counts of minor sex abuse, two in the second degree and one in the third. He appeared for his arraignment Tuesday by video, free after posting bond.

A law enforcement affidavit in the case states two girls, aged 12 and 15 at the time of the alleged incidents, said Walter had touched them inappropriately and made comments about their bodies.

Both victims reportedly regularly spent time with Walter and his wife, and said they allowed them to drink alcohol at the couple's home.

The victims were born in 2005 and 2008, and Walter was born in 1991.

The older victim told the younger one that Walter had touched her breast, court documents state. According to the affidavit, the younger victim did not believe her at first, but she said she later drank several shots at their house and fell on the couch. She told investigators that Walter then allegedly touched her breast over her clothes and pinched her nipple with his fingers.