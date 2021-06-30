Casper man pleads not guilty to theft, pending deal

A Casper man accused of stealing a camper and other items worth more than $12,000 pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Natrona County District Court.
Paul Christensen is charged with felony theft after sheriff’s investigators reportedly found a 1977 Jayco camper and various power tools in his possession, according to an affidavit in the case.
He appeared for his arraignment Wednesday by video from the Natrona County Detention Center, where he has been since his arrest in April.
Defense attorney Kurt Infanger said Wednesday that there should be a plea agreement in the case soon.
The affidavit states the items came from a burglary in December 2020, in which two shops on Clover Road in Natrona County were reportedly broken into. The items reported missing included the camper, an iPad, battery-powered tools, air compressors, welders, a power washer, an electric heater, a tool cart and a vintage slot machine.
The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office, according to court documents, received two tips in April about the stolen items. One tipster told investigators that Christensen had participated in the December burglary with two other people, and either had or sold many of the items.
According to the affidavit, the tip stated Christensen had painted some of the tools gray or labeled over them. It also indicated he had sold the vintage slot machine.
A search of Christensen’s residence, cited in court filings, found welders, a compressor, a tool cart, power washer and heater matching the description of those missing from the December incident. The camper was located in Nebraska, sheriff’s records indicate.
Christensen reportedly told investigators, according to the affidavit, that he had left the burglary when the other two began breaking into businesses because he understood they were going to take things from an abandoned home of someone going to prison. Court filings state he said he got the items from one of the people in the burglary, who later went to prison, and figured they were stolen.
He also told investigators in an interview summarized in court documents that he sold the slot machine knowing it was stolen.
The affidavit states Christensen did not show up for a planned meeting with an investigator, and was eventually found hiding in a shed behind a friend’s house.
Christensen’s bond was lowered from $10,000 in cash or surety to $7,500 of the same after Infanger argued that Christensen could lose his job if he spends any more time in jail.
