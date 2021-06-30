Casper man pleads not guilty to theft, pending deal

A Casper man accused of stealing a camper and other items worth more than $12,000 pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Natrona County District Court.

Paul Christensen is charged with felony theft after sheriff’s investigators reportedly found a 1977 Jayco camper and various power tools in his possession, according to an affidavit in the case.

He appeared for his arraignment Wednesday by video from the Natrona County Detention Center, where he has been since his arrest in April.

Defense attorney Kurt Infanger said Wednesday that there should be a plea agreement in the case soon.

The affidavit states the items came from a burglary in December 2020, in which two shops on Clover Road in Natrona County were reportedly broken into. The items reported missing included the camper, an iPad, battery-powered tools, air compressors, welders, a power washer, an electric heater, a tool cart and a vintage slot machine.

The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office, according to court documents, received two tips in April about the stolen items. One tipster told investigators that Christensen had participated in the December burglary with two other people, and either had or sold many of the items.