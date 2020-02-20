Casper man sentenced to 4-7 years in prison for sex and domestic violence crimes

A judge on Thursday sentenced a local man to four to seven years' imprisonment for his convictions on sex and domestic violence crimes.
Jacob Paquette's sentence, which Judge Daniel Forgey issued during a brief hearing in Natrona County District Court, is the maximum that prosecutors were allowed to request under a plea deal in the case.
That agreement, struck last year, required Paquette's convictions on a single count each of third-degree sexual assault and strangulation. Those convictions did not require that Paquette admit to committing the crimes but instead to acknowledge prosecutors could likely convict him at trial. The deal also called for prosecutors to limit their sentencing arguments for the two crimes to the four to seven years that Forgey ultimately handed down.
According to court documents filed last year, police began investigating the case May 11, when a 17-year-old girl reported that Paquette, 20, assaulted her at her Natrona County home. She tried to leave a conversation with Paquette, the documents state she told police. He grabbed her to keep her from leaving and shoved her, before carrying her to a different room, the documents state she said.
He put a pillow over her face, only releasing it when she stopped kicking her legs, the documents allege. He raped her multiple times that night and the next morning, the documents state she reported.
About an hour after the woman talked to police, Paquette called dispatchers and asked if any reports had been made against him, according to the documents. When a dispatcher told Paquette that information was not public, he then said a girl had beat him up and he would come to police headquarters to make a report, the documents state.
About an hour and a half later, Paquette told detectives that he had tried to keep the girl from leaving the house so she would not harm herself, the documents state.
He said the two had consensual sex multiple times, according to the documents. The next morning she again threatened self-harm, the documents state he told police.
Detectives investigating the case found a report of a sexual assault dating to 2018, in which a different person said Paquette had raped her, according to the documents.