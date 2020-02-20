Casper man sentenced to 4-7 years in prison for sex and domestic violence crimes

A judge on Thursday sentenced a local man to four to seven years' imprisonment for his convictions on sex and domestic violence crimes.

Jacob Paquette's sentence, which Judge Daniel Forgey issued during a brief hearing in Natrona County District Court, is the maximum that prosecutors were allowed to request under a plea deal in the case.

That agreement, struck last year, required Paquette's convictions on a single count each of third-degree sexual assault and strangulation. Those convictions did not require that Paquette admit to committing the crimes but instead to acknowledge prosecutors could likely convict him at trial. The deal also called for prosecutors to limit their sentencing arguments for the two crimes to the four to seven years that Forgey ultimately handed down.

According to court documents filed last year, police began investigating the case May 11, when a 17-year-old girl reported that Paquette, 20, assaulted her at her Natrona County home. She tried to leave a conversation with Paquette, the documents state she told police. He grabbed her to keep her from leaving and shoved her, before carrying her to a different room, the documents state she said.

