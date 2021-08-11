Casper man sentenced to 10 years for child pornography

A Casper man will serve up to 10 years in prison after being convicted of possessing child pornography, a federal judge decided Monday.

Kyle Doussett, 49, was also sentenced to 10 years of supervised release after his prison sentence ends. There may also be restitution ordered in the case, which will be determined later.

According to a Wednesday release from the U.S. Attorney’s office for the District of Wyoming, Doussett pleaded guilty to the single felony charge for possession in June.

Court filings state a manager at the Casper Re-entry Center, where Doussett was residing, found sexually explicit images and videos of girls under 12 years old on Doussett’s cell phone. According to the charging documents, the images were found and reported in January.

An interview with investigators cited in the complaint says Doussett admitted to downloading the images and knew that the subjects were underage.

“Doussett has clearly demonstrated his inability to stop this type of predatorial sexual behavior so 10 years in prison is a just sentence,” said acting U.S. Attorney Bob Murray in Wednesday’s release. “His actions contribute to an ongoing problem of child exploitation where children are enticed into producing sexually explicit material.”

Court records show Doussett was convicted of distributing child pornography twice before, in the U.S. Navy in 2003 and in Wyoming in 2008. At the time the pornography was discovered, he was finishing a 15-year sentence at CRC for the 2008 conviction.

