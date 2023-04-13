A 32-year-old Casper man was sentenced Thursday to 170 years in prison for possessing and producing child pornography, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Wyoming said.

Salvador Salas, Jr. was found guilty of one count of possession of child pornography and five counts of production after a three-day jury trial in Casper back in January.

If Salas were ever to be released from his prison term, he will also face 10 years of supervised release, the statement said. U.S. District Judge Scott W. Skavdahl imposed the sentence.

The court also ordered $132,056 in restitution be paid to the victims to cover the expense of care and treatment, the statement said.

Salas was a family friend who was entrusted to babysit a 13-year-old girl, the statement said.

He was a graphic artist, clothing designer and DJ, so he offered to mentor the girl on clothing and shoe design.

However, on one occasion, the girl arrived home in the early hours of the morning "exhibiting signs of illicit substance intoxication, behaving strangely and shaking," the statement said. Salas claimed the girl had developed an allergic reaction to something she ate at his house and sent her home in an Uber on Feb. 28, 2021.

Her mother took the young girl to the emergency room after she arrived home.

She had burns on her lips consistent with using a meth pipe and tested positive for methamphetamine, the statement said.

The mother sought for her daughter to be admitted to the Wyoming Behavior Institute and reported to police that she was with Salas at his home before she had come home high.

Casper police executed a search warrant at Salas's home for evidence of drugs because they believed he had supplied her with the meth.

"Officers recovered methamphetamine, paraphernalia associated with methamphetamine use, cocaine, and buprenorphine," the statement said.

While there, officials found probable cause that Salas had taken sexually explicit photos of the girl. Officers executed a second search warrant that same day.

The Casper Police Department collected Salas's electronic devices that time.

On his devices, there was child pornography downloaded from the internet, which featured graphic sexual abuse of prepubescent children, five videos and 47 photographs of the 13-year-old girl, the statement said.

Those images depicted Salas sexually abusing her.

"Salas can be heard talking to the minor victim and remarking that she is just 13 years old," the statement said. "The videos and photographs were taken in Salas’s home."

The minor's clothes reveled semen and Salas's DNA. Salas also admitted to police that he engaged in sex acts with the victim and recorded it on his iPhone.

He used his relationship with the victim's mother to gain trust and access to the child, U.S. Attorney Nicholas Vassallo said in the statement. The lengthy sentence is a "just punishment" for Salas, as this kind of trauma devastates the victim, the family and the city of Casper.

“The evidence in this case demonstrated that Salas is a sexual predator—someone who manipulated people that trusted him," Vassallo said in the statement. "Once he had that access, he supplied the child with drugs, making her even more vulnerable to his sexual abuse."

While this man will no longer be able to harm children, the victim will continue to need support throughout her life, Mark Michalek, an FBI Denver special agent in charge, said in the statement.

"The significant sentence and restitution in this case recognizes the lasting impact on the survivor of this horrific crime and provides for appropriate care and treatment," the statement said.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, which is a nationwide imitative to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse, the statement said. Specifically, the imitative targets individuals who exploit children on the internet and identifies and rescues potential victims. More information can be found on the Department of Justice website.

“Those who exploit children will always be a focus of FBI resources," Michalek said in the statement. "Our partners like the Casper Police Department enable us to identify, prioritize, and investigate individuals who victimize children and to prevent future abuse."