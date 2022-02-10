Casper man sentenced to four to 10 years for minor sex abuse

A Casper man convicted of sexually abusing a minor will serve four to 10 years in prison, a Natrona County judge ruled last month.

Jacob Dudley accepted a plea agreement with the state in September, court filings show, that dropped five of the nine charges against him.

Dudley pleaded guilty to two of the seven charges related to sexual abuse of one of two alleged victims in his case, who was born in 2006, according to court documents. An affidavit in the case indicates Dudley is around seven years older than the victim.

Filings in Natrona County District Court state he also admitted to both counts of marijuana delivery against him, saying he provided shatter, a type of marijuana oil, to an underage friend. The charges stem from events in January 2021, court filings state.

Among the charges dropped are two counts of sexual exploitation of children, two of second-degree minor sex abuse and one in the first-degree.

His sentence will be reduced by the 335 days he had served in jail before being sentenced, court filings state. The court also ordered Dudley to pay $350 in restitution to victim services.

The abuse was first reported to law enforcement in February 2021, court documents show. Interviews cited in the affidavit indicate at least two instances of sexual abuse with the victim over the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend in Natrona County.

An investigation described in court documents found that Dudley had previously been reported in 2019 for a prior instance of sexual abuse, seemingly with the same victim, around two years earlier than the charged incidents.

During an interview with investigators cited in court documents, one of the alleged victims — the document is heavily redacted to protect the identities of everyone involved — described two instances where she said she had sex with Dudley.

She also told investigators that she remembered the 2019 incident and that she had smoked marijuana with him on “many” occasions in the year leading up to the investigation.

Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst.

