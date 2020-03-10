Casper man sentenced to life for mother's murder

A judge on Tuesday afternoon sentenced a Casper man to life in prison with the possibility of parole for murdering his mother in her central Casper home.
The sentence is lesser of two possible outcomes for Andrew Steplock's conviction of shooting Deborah Steplock, 58, early last year.
The first degree murder count that Andrew Steplock, 28, was sentenced on is punishable only by death or by life in prison. Prosecutors did not seek the death penalty in the case, however. And on Wednesday, Judge Daniel Forgey had only to decide whether to allow Steplock the ability to one day ask for clemency.
The judge granted Steplock that possibility.
Forgey's determination marks the closure to a case that dates to February 2019, when police found the elder Steplock in a pool of blood. Although Andrew Steplock's father -- who worked as a medical doctor -- performed first-aid on his wife, she was later pronounced dead.
Andrew Steplock -- he later testified before a jury -- had broken into the house, shot his mother once in the head and then driven a Toyota SUV south to Colorado. Police arrested him asleep in the SUV parked near a gas station. He confessed in a videotaped interview shortly after the arrest. However, he eventually took the case to trial, where his court-appointed defense team argued he should be found not guilty by reason of mental illness.
The defense did not present an expert to state Steplock had a mental illness that would qualify him for such a defense and a state hospital doctor found in favor of prosecutors. On the final day of the weeklong trial, Steplock took the stand to describe hallucinations he said he experienced shortly before and after the shooting.
In addition to the first-degree murder conviction -- which jurors made under the felony murder law pertaining to killings that occur while committing certain other felonies -- the jury found Steplock guilty as well of second-degree murder, aggravated burglary and possession of a deadly weapon with unlawful intent.