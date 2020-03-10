Casper man sentenced to life for mother's murder

A judge on Tuesday afternoon sentenced a Casper man to life in prison with the possibility of parole for murdering his mother in her central Casper home.

The sentence is lesser of two possible outcomes for Andrew Steplock's conviction of shooting Deborah Steplock, 58, early last year.

The first degree murder count that Andrew Steplock, 28, was sentenced on is punishable only by death or by life in prison. Prosecutors did not seek the death penalty in the case, however. And on Wednesday, Judge Daniel Forgey had only to decide whether to allow Steplock the ability to one day ask for clemency.

The judge granted Steplock that possibility.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Forgey's determination marks the closure to a case that dates to February 2019, when police found the elder Steplock in a pool of blood. Although Andrew Steplock's father -- who worked as a medical doctor -- performed first-aid on his wife, she was later pronounced dead.