Casper man sentenced to 4 to 8 years in prison for his part in drive by shooting

A Natrona County judge on Wednesday morning sentenced a local man to four to eight years imprisonment for his part in the shooting of a Paradise Valley house.
Judge Daniel Forgey's sentencing of the Casper man, Matthew Nietert, 26, concludes public proceedings in a series of criminal cases stemming from the 2019 drive-by shooting. Nobody was home at the time. The bullets struck the house and vehicles parked outside.
Nietert pleaded last year to a single felony count each of conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and wrongful taking and disposing of property -- in this case, handguns involved in the crime. In exchange for his pleas, prosecutors had agreed to dismiss two other felonies in the case and an entirely separate case alleging he had dealt drugs to minors.
The agreement, however, did not include an agreement pertaining to Nietert's sentence. Assistant District Attorney Ava Bell on Wednesday asked Forgey to sentence Nietert to seven to nine years imprisonment. The prosecutor said that, although a background report recommended Nietert be sentenced to a halfway house, the prison sentence was justified by what the prosecutor termed a failure to accept responsibility. Bell said that Nietert, in talking to the pre-sentence investigator, downplayed his role in the shooting.
All of his co-defendants identified him as a shooter, Bell told the judge. One of the juveniles, Bell said, recounted Nietert saying that it did not matter if there was a person in the house when they shot at it.
The outcomes of the cases against Nietert's co-defendants are not fully clear. Bell, on Wednesday, said that all defendants in the case have been convicted in connection with the case. However, only one of the other convictions and sentencing hearings took place in adult court: Quincy Brow, 17, pleaded guilty to a conspiracy count and was ordered to boot camp. Another three defendants were prosecuted in juvenile court, which in Wyoming is closed to the public.
Eric Palen, Nietert's lawyer, then asked Forgey to sentence his client to a halfway house and to order he complete drug treatment. Palen, standing next to his client, said that Nietert had accepted responsibility by pleading guilty. Palen said that any discrepancy between Nietert's statements and those of his co-defendants was attributable to memory issues. A prison sentence, Palen said, would not benefit society in the long term.
Dressed in an orange jail uniform, Nietert asked the judge for the same sentence as his attorney had requested.
"I'm just trying to -- trying to do better for myself," he said.
Forgey then went into his private chambers to review Nietert's file. When he returned, the defendant's mother asked Forgey to get her son long-term treatment. He had a brain injury at a young age, she said, and has not learned how to live with his disability.
The judge took a note on the page in front of him and then sentenced Nietert to the prison time. Forgey also ordered that Nietert pay $2,000 in restitution to cover insurance deductibles for damaged property.