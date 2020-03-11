Casper man sentenced to 4 to 8 years in prison for his part in drive by shooting

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The outcomes of the cases against Nietert's co-defendants are not fully clear. Bell, on Wednesday, said that all defendants in the case have been convicted in connection with the case. However, only one of the other convictions and sentencing hearings took place in adult court: Quincy Brow, 17, pleaded guilty to a conspiracy count and was ordered to boot camp. Another three defendants were prosecuted in juvenile court, which in Wyoming is closed to the public.

Eric Palen, Nietert's lawyer, then asked Forgey to sentence his client to a halfway house and to order he complete drug treatment. Palen, standing next to his client, said that Nietert had accepted responsibility by pleading guilty. Palen said that any discrepancy between Nietert's statements and those of his co-defendants was attributable to memory issues. A prison sentence, Palen said, would not benefit society in the long term.

Dressed in an orange jail uniform, Nietert asked the judge for the same sentence as his attorney had requested.

"I'm just trying to -- trying to do better for myself," he said.