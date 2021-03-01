Casper man sentenced to up to 62 years in prison for sexually assaulting multiple women

A Casper man convicted of sexually assaulting multiple women was sentenced to up to 62 years in prison Monday.
Samuel Barrett will first serve 10 to 12 years for sexual exploitation of children, then up to 50 years in concurrent sentences for sexual assault and blackmail charges.
In October, a jury convicted Barrett of six counts of first-degree sexual assault, two counts of sexual exploitation of children and one count of blackmail — all felonies.
“He changed my life,” one of the victims said in court Monday. “I used to be trusting, not afraid. Now I’m fearful and anxious all the time, I can’t be alone or go anywhere by myself for fear of running into him ... I refuse to let my life be defined by his actions. I’ll never be the person I was again.”
Two of the victims in the case gave statements Monday describing the fear and pain he had caused them and asking the court to impose a long prison sentence in the interest of keeping the community safe. Several of Barrett’s family members also appeared in district court Monday to testify to his character.
Prior to his conviction, the court dismissed seven additional charges of second-degree sexual assault in the case.
Barrett spoke before receiving his sentence Monday, accusing the victims in the case of lying during trial, suggesting they had conspired to share their stories out of their own self-interest and stating that he had actually helped each woman at various points.
According to prosecutors, several of the assaults were captured on video. Multiple victims said they had been forced to say they had consented to having sex with Barrett on camera. An affidavit in the case states he also threatened two women at gunpoint in separate instances to coerce them into performing oral sex on him.
Another woman told investigators Barrett tried to make her perform oral sex on a child on camera, holding her at gunpoint. When she refused, he turned off the camera and raped her instead, according to court documents.
“What won’t he do?” said prosecutor Kevin Taheri in court Monday. “If somebody would do that, where will he stop? He’s a sexual predator and a serial rapist, in order to protect the community from Samuel Barrett, he has to be incarcerated for decades.”