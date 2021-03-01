Casper man sentenced to up to 62 years in prison for sexually assaulting multiple women

A Casper man convicted of sexually assaulting multiple women was sentenced to up to 62 years in prison Monday.

Samuel Barrett will first serve 10 to 12 years for sexual exploitation of children, then up to 50 years in concurrent sentences for sexual assault and blackmail charges.

In October, a jury convicted Barrett of six counts of first-degree sexual assault, two counts of sexual exploitation of children and one count of blackmail — all felonies.

“He changed my life,” one of the victims said in court Monday. “I used to be trusting, not afraid. Now I’m fearful and anxious all the time, I can’t be alone or go anywhere by myself for fear of running into him ... I refuse to let my life be defined by his actions. I’ll never be the person I was again.”

Two of the victims in the case gave statements Monday describing the fear and pain he had caused them and asking the court to impose a long prison sentence in the interest of keeping the community safe. Several of Barrett’s family members also appeared in district court Monday to testify to his character.