Casper man sentenced to 48 years in prison for sexually abusing disabled women and a child

The woman’s mother on Thursday told Wilking that Smith — who sat in jail garb a dozen feet away — betrayed the trust the two women put in him. She said both women now have trouble sleeping.

Her daughter doesn’t smile anymore, the mother said. If she wants to smile, she instead uses sign language to say so.

The woman’s father then spoke, echoing his wife’s request for the maximum possible punishment.

“I want you to die in prison,” he said. “That is how badly you have hurt me and everyone who knows you.”

The girl whom Smith abused then walked to the lectern. Standing next to her mother, and with two supporters behind her, she said that Smith’s attack led her to withdraw from family.

“I’m disgusted with what he did,” the girl told Wilking. “And I hope he’ll never do it again.”

After the girl’s mother spoke briefly, Taheri asked Wilking to sentence Smith to a total of 50 to 60 years in prison. His argument largely deferred to the victim’s statements, but also noted that Smith abused people who were all vulnerable.