A Casper man shot by police last summer has accepted a plea deal, admitting to pointing a gun at his estranged spouse and threatening her life, court records show.

Gage Cordova, 25, had pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault, possession of a deadly weapon with unlawful intent, stalking and criminal trespass at a Sept. 8 court hearing. But in January, he changed course and pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated assault -- a felony with a maximum sentence of 10 years.

The state then moved to dismiss the other three charges. Kurt Infanger, Cordova’s public defender, could not be immediately reached for comment. Nor could prosecutors.

Cordova was originally facing up to 16 years in prison.

He used a gun to threaten his wife, who was in the process of divorcing him, his arrest affidavit states. He was further accused of leaving her threatening voicemails and using a Ring doorbell surveillance system at the women’s home to listen in on her, but those charges were dismissed.

An officer shot him while attempting to serve him with an arrest warrant on May 30 at an east Casper apartment complex. He suffered a grazing wound to his arm and was treated at a hospital before being taken to jail.

Police found Cordova hiding underneath blankets in a bedroom closet, body camera footage released in November shows. He had a loaded gun on him at the time he was taken into custody.

An officer fired once at him when Cordova raised his weapon.

After a negotiation, Cordova was taken into custody without further incident. He later told police he had a mental illness and that voices were telling him to shoot himself, the affidavit states. He also said he couldn’t afford necessary medication.

The Natrona County District Attorney’s office determined the Casper police officer was justified in firing on Cordova.

Cordova remained held at Natrona County Detention Center as of Friday.