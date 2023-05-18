A Casper man shot by police last summer told a judge he was "deeply sorry" for pointing a gun at his estranged spouse before being sentenced Thursday to five to seven years in prison.

Gage Cordova, 25, fidgeted in his seat and repeatedly peered around the courtroom while awaiting his sentencing. Afterward, he hung his head as he was escorted from Natrona County District Court just before 9:30 a.m.

"It's not the person that I am. I'm a good father. I was a good husband..." said Cordova. "Drugs took that all away from me."

Last year, Cordova used a gun to threaten his wife, who was in the process of divorcing him, his arrest affidavit states. He was also accused of using a Ring doorbell surveillance system at his wife's home to spy on her and leave her threatening voicemails.

Police launched a search for Cordova and found him hiding inside a closet at an east Casper apartment. Police say he raised a loaded gun at an officer, who returned fire and wounded him.

Cordova originally pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault, possession of a deadly weapon with unlawful intent, stalking and criminal trespass. But in January, he accepted a plea deal.

He ultimately pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated assault -- a felony with a maximum sentence of 10 years. The state moved to dismiss the other three charges in exchange.

Cordova was originally facing up to 16 years in prison.

Although his wife was present in the courtroom, she declined to make a victim's statement. Assistant District Attorney Blaine Nelson asked for five to seven years on her behalf.

Nelson said a "very difficult divorce," mixed with mental illness, substance abuse and a criminal past, combined to create a frightening pattern of violence and intimidation by Cordova.

Cordova sent his wife texts that still haunt her, including "prepare for death" and "cops cannot help you," Nelson said. On the day Cordova threatened her with a gun, the rhetoric was no different.

"You have five seconds to let me in now," Nelson said, recounting Cordova's threats from that day. "You have just made the biggest mistake of your life."

District Judge Catherine Wilking ultimately said Cordova's remorse doesn't take away from the gravity of his crime.

"It was clear to me the victim was terrorized for an extended period of time," Wilking said. "This could have resulted in horrific consequences."

On May 30, a Casper police officer attempted to serve Cordova with an arrest warrant tied to the stalking case, the arrest affidavit states. Officials found him hiding underneath blankets in an apartment closet.

Cordova had a loaded gun on him at the time, and an officer fired once at him when he raised his weapon. The Natrona County District Attorney’s office later determined the Casper police officer was justified in shooting at Cordova.

Cordova suffered a grazing wound to his arm and was treated at a hospital before being taken to jail, where he has spent nearly a year.

After the incident, he told police he had a mental illness and that voices were telling him to shoot himself, the arrest affidavit states. He also said he couldn't afford necessary medication for those illnesses.

On Thursday, Kurt Infanger, Cordova’s public defender, pointed to his schizophrenia and post-traumatic stress disorder as part of what led to this "horrible event."

"We can't discount that," Infanger said. "He is extremely remorseful. He makes no excuses about that."