Casper man takes plea deal for threatening man with gun

In an attempt to deescalate the situation, Nickerson’s wife allegedly tried to put her arms around him and make him lower the gun. According to the affidavit, he pushed her away and caused minor injuries to her elbow and knee, which the court ruled as an instance of domestic battery.

After seeing this, the other man told police he pushed Nickerson against a wall to get him away from his wife. Nickerson then allegedly pointed his gun at the man’s torso and the man said, “if you’re going to shoot me, just shoot me,” before Nickerson went upstairs.

Nickerson told police he had been driving past the home and saw the man’s car outside. He allegedly rang the doorbell five times before using his key to enter the home.

Nickerson’s wife stated in the affidavit that the two of them have been processing a divorce since September 2019. At the time of the incident, she had been seeing this other man for around two months and told officers she had received a text message from Nickerson that night which said he didn’t want any of her boyfriends in his home.

According to the affidavit, Nickerson moved out of that residence in January. He told authorities he has been living in a trailer park since then, while still paying bills and mortgage for the home he shared with his wife.

While authorities led him off the property that night, Nickerson allegedly shouted obscenities at his wife and the other man, telling the officers that the man had violated “bro code” by being there.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.