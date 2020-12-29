Casper man takes plea deal for threatening man with gun

A Casper man admitted Tuesday that he threatened a man he suspected of sleeping with his wife with a gun.
Trenton Nickerson was charged in July with aggravated assault, possession of a deadly weapon and domestic battery. Nickerson accepted a plea deal in district court Tuesday that dismisses the assault charge, a felony that carries the most severe punishment of his charges. He pleaded guilty to the felony possession charge and no contest to domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
The court has yet to make a sentencing decision, although Natrona County District Court Judge Kerri Johnson said Tuesday it will likely be enforcing straight probation on the suspended prison sentence. The plea deal includes a cold provision, meaning any violation of probation voids the deal and allows the state to enforce the most severe punishments for each of the charges.
Nickerson pleaded not guilty to all three charges when he appeared in court in October. He has posted $15,000 in bond for the case.
Authorities responded to Nickerson’s own call around 3 a.m. July 14 reporting someone was in his basement and allegedly acting violent. He also told officers the man was sleeping with his wife and that he had a gun.
According to testimony from the other man included in the affidavit, he woke up to Nickerson pointing a gun at his face. Police found the handgun, a Sig Sauer with six rounds loaded in the magazine, tucked into Nickerson’s pants upon arriving on the scene. The man alleged the gun was about three or four inches from his face when he awoke.
In an attempt to deescalate the situation, Nickerson’s wife allegedly tried to put her arms around him and make him lower the gun. According to the affidavit, he pushed her away and caused minor injuries to her elbow and knee, which the court ruled as an instance of domestic battery.
After seeing this, the other man told police he pushed Nickerson against a wall to get him away from his wife. Nickerson then allegedly pointed his gun at the man’s torso and the man said, “if you’re going to shoot me, just shoot me,” before Nickerson went upstairs.
Nickerson told police he had been driving past the home and saw the man’s car outside. He allegedly rang the doorbell five times before using his key to enter the home.
Nickerson’s wife stated in the affidavit that the two of them have been processing a divorce since September 2019. At the time of the incident, she had been seeing this other man for around two months and told officers she had received a text message from Nickerson that night which said he didn’t want any of her boyfriends in his home.
According to the affidavit, Nickerson moved out of that residence in January. He told authorities he has been living in a trailer park since then, while still paying bills and mortgage for the home he shared with his wife.
While authorities led him off the property that night, Nickerson allegedly shouted obscenities at his wife and the other man, telling the officers that the man had violated “bro code” by being there.